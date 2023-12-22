A nationwide help group for men is to open its third centre in Doncaster.

Andy’s Man Club will open a new hub in Stainforth on January 8.

The sessions will take place at Stainforth Youth Hub from 7pm and all are welcome.

The charitable organisation, described as "a talking group, a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing” was formed in 2016 by Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine after his brother-in-law Andy, took his own life.

The club, with its slogan "it's okay to talk", started in early 2016 in Halifax with a first meeting of nine men.

Since then, the group has expanded across the country with hundreds of clubs across the country with two already up and running in Doncaster.