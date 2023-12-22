News you can trust since 1925
Andy's Man Club: Help group for men to open third centre in Doncaster

A nationwide help group for men is to open its third centre in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:16 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:16 GMT
Andy’s Man Club will open a new hub in Stainforth on January 8.

The sessions will take place at Stainforth Youth Hub from 7pm and all are welcome.

The charitable organisation, described as "a talking group, a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing” was formed in 2016 by Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine after his brother-in-law Andy, took his own life.

Andy's Man Club is opening a new hub in Stainforth.Andy's Man Club is opening a new hub in Stainforth.
The club, with its slogan "it's okay to talk", started in early 2016 in Halifax with a first meeting of nine men.

Since then, the group has expanded across the country with hundreds of clubs across the country with two already up and running in Doncaster.

If you need urgent support please contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

