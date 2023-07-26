Andy's Man Club: Doncaster band's fundraising gig draws in cash for charity

The RPG’s took to the stage at the Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen in Sunny Bar last weekend to raise awareness and funds for Andy’s Man Club.

The organisation, which has gone nationwide from small beginnings, is a group for men to get together to open up and discuss their problems in a bid to prevent depression and suicide.

And the event drew in £450 for the organisation.

The RPG's staged a gig in aid of Andy's Man Club.

Guitarist Steve Corkan said: “Men’s mental health is a massive issue nowadays, a lot of men don’t open up and it often leads to awful things like suicide and families end up being destroyed.“We want to raise as much awareness as possible and people came out to support us and this amazing charity to raise money for a great cause.”

The band, based in Highfields, described themselves as “five blokes who love playing music, putting on a show and entertaining people.”

Added Steve: “Kath Thorpe, the landlady of Queens and Adrian MacPherson at Andy’s Man Club were amazing in helping us arrange things for this gig and we can’t thank them enough.

Mr McPherson said: “At Andy’s Man Club we are all about spreading the word as far and wide as possible - if we can make a difference for that one man then everything is worthwhile.

