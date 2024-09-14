Andrew Gosden: Today marks 17th anniversary of Doncaster teen's disappearance

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the disappearance of Doncaster teenager Andrew Gosden.

The 14-year-old was last seen on September 14, 2007 – and despite huge national and international manhunts, he has never been found.

His father Kevin and mother Glenys have never given up on finding Andrew, who was last seen at King’s Cross Station in London after leaving the family’s home in Balby.

In a social media post on Andrew’s 30th birthday in 2023 Mr Gosden said: “Almost every day since he disappeared, I have struggled with crippling anxiety and depression, to the extent that it is barely possible to function.

Andrew Gosden was 14 when he went missing in 2007 - and right, an image of how he may look today.

"No matter how many years pass by without him, those feelings never change and are often intensified by seemingly small things that would not have been a problem before he vanished.

"After all the searching, appealing, praying and hoping, we all still miss him intensely every single day; it never seems to become easier.”

In a major breakthrough in the case, in December 2021, two men were arrested in connection with Andrew's disappearance.

The pair were detained on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking and at the time of the arrests in London, police said electronics taken from the pair, aged 39 and 46, could take "six to 12 months" to analyse.

The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children, the force said at the time.

But they were both later released – and the case still remains open.

On the day of his disappearance, Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital.

He was last seen on CCTV at King's Cross Station and has not been seen since.

The teenager's motive for travelling to London on the day he was last seen has never been established.

His image – and updated creations of how me might look now – have been widely circulated, not only across Doncaster and London but also across Europe and the rest of the world in a bid to track him down and solve the case.