He has not been seen by his family since – and today another appeal to find him is being issued, with another also expected from South Yorkshire Police later.

Andrew, who was aged 14 at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since he left his home on Littlemoor Lane in Balby, Doncaster, in September 2007. He was thought to have been on his way to school but was next seen on CCTV outside Kings Cross Station in London.

It was 15 years ago that South Yorkshire teenager Andrew Gosden, pictured, headed off from home, thought to be heading to school. He has not been seen by his family since

Early this year, South Yorkshire Police revealed they detained two men, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, on December 8 last year, but no further news has been disclosed.

They said at the time that a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Andrew’s family said in January that they did not know what to think and the latest development had brought about even more intense emotion at what was a difficult time for them.

They said today on Twitter: “Missing But Not Forgotten; Andrew has been missing since September 14, 2007. Any information that might help to find him please submit to South Yorkshire police on 101, or Missing People on 116000 or Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111.”

Undated handout photo issued by South Yorkshire Police of a new age-progression image which has been released as part of an ongoing campaign to find Andrew Gosden, who disappeared when he was 14 years old. Andrew vanished from Doncaster in September 2007 and the mystery surrounding his disappearance has been one of the most high-profile missing person cases of the last 20 years.

Andrew, who would be 29 now, disappeared on September 14, 2007.

He boarded a train from Doncaster to London, with CCTV cameras capturing him when he arrived at Kings Cross station.

That was the last known sighting of Andrew, and since then no information about his movements has been corroborated by police, despite a massive search.

His face has featured in campaigns all across the country as missing peoples charities have publicised his case everywhere from on milk cartons to buses.

