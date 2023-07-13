Andrew Gosden: Men arrested over teen's disappearance still under investigation 18 months on

The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following the 2007 disappearance.

Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year at London’s King’s Cross railway station after leaving his home in Balby and travelling to the capital.

At the time of the arrests in London, police said electronics taken from the pair, aged 39 and 46, could take "six to 12 months" to analyse.

The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children, South Yorkshire Police said at the time.

Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital.

He was last seen at King's Cross Station and has not been seen since.

Earlier this week, dad Kevin issued an emotional appeal on Andrew’s 30th birthday.

He said: “Almost every day since he disappeared, I have struggled with crippling anxiety and depression, to the extent that it is barely possible to function.

"No matter how many years pass by without him, those feelings never change and are often intensified by seemingly small things that would not have been a problem before he vanished.

"After all the searching, appealing, praying and hoping, we all still miss him intensely every single day; it never seems to become easier.”

He revealed that his family have an oak tree in memory of Andrew.

He said: ”I think he was 10 when he read somewhere that an oak tree kept in a tub would become a fully mature tree, but in miniature because the roots were constrained from growing fully.

"At the time, I picked up a few acorns and we planted these in a tub to test this theory.