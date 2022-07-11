Andrew Gosden: Doncaster dad's heartbreaking message on what would have been missing teen's 29th birthday

Kevin, father of Andrew Gosden, who disappeared 15 years ago when he was just 14 years old, shared the message on his son’s birthday.

He said: 'Andrew is still missing. As we reach his 29th birthday, we realise that he has been gone for longer than he was here.

'The intensity of his not being here with us continues every day, a huge hole in our lives and our family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Gosden has never given up hope of finding missing son Andrew.

'For me, I think the one thing we cannot lose is hope. Hope of reunion, hope of news, hope of an answer of any kind.”

The 14-year-old vanished after he leaving his house in Doncaster, withdrawing £200 in cash and buying a one-way ticket to London.

He was last seen on CCTV at King's Cross station on September 14 2007 – and for more than a decade the trail ran cold.

However, last year South Yorkshire Police arrested two men, aged 45 and 38, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, in connection with the case.

Officers said it would take 'six to 12 months' to review electronic devices seized from the pair - who were held on suspicion of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Following the arrests, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles , said his team was in 'close contact' with Andrew's family.

He said: 'Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew's family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation.

'We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.

'We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared.

'I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward.'

Mr Gosden added he would not wish to comment on the investigation until it had been brought to a conclusion following the arrests.

He said: 'We understand that police investigations will take several months to complete.