"An incredible new chapter:" Ukraine war refugee, 21, begins journalism career in Doncaster

Samia Bulkhendi now calls Doncaster home and is hoping to make her mark on the city after being forced out of her home country by the brutal Russian invasion earlier this year.

And after getting in touch with the Doncaster Free Press, she’s hoping to put her four year journalism degree to good use as she settles into Doncaster life.

Here, in her own words, Samia tells us the pain of missing her homeland, staying positive amid the crisis and what it’s like to live in ‘cool and interesting’ Doncaster.

Samia wants to carve out a career in journalism in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hi, my name is Samia. I’m 21 years old.

"I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"All my life I lived in Ukraine. Last Autumn I started to travel with my ex. I visited two very beautiful countries.

“After going back to Ukraine to pass my exams at the University, in December I flew to the Dominican Republic and we were planning to live there.

Samia, who was born in Kyiv, spent four years studying journalism in her homeland.

"But we split up and I started to search for tickets to Ukraine.

"Then 24 February - WAR and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I can’t go back home, because it’s very dangerous.

"I want to go back to Ukraine, but all my family and friends say no.

Samia has been settling into her new life in Doncaster.

"So I stayed in the Dominican Republic while I tried to find new place where I can work and study.”

By April, she had relocated to the UK to start her new life.

She said: “The 27 April - ENGLAND.

"New chapter. I feel a little bit better. All my family and friends still in Ukraine.

"We keep in touch all the time. They are OK. I miss them so much.

“My first days in the UK, I’m so excited. I met my new family, they are so nice.

"I feel comfortable with them and it is also good news that I can improve my English with them.

"I continue studying in my university, but online and of course, making my documents to start to work here.

"I met more kind people who help me with everything. But I still can’t start to work, because I am waiting for my insurance number.

"I attend English courses and meet more interesting people from Ukraine, Poland, Afghanistan, Pakistan as well as finding new friends from the UK.

“Time goes so fast.”

As the situation in some parts of Ukraine stabilised, Samia was able to return to visit her family and friends.

She said: “I bought tickets. My family and friends didn’t know that I will come to see them.

“Continue meeting new people, talking with them, spending time together.

"They tell me stories about their life. It’s interesting to hear new information, but sad to hear bad stories and problems which they have, like every person.

"But it is life. Life is pain. Enjoy. The main thing its always do something and stay positive.”

“At the beginning of August, the temperature was 40 degrees, which is crazy for UK.

"I started to prepare everything for my trip to Ukraine.

“10 August and I’m going to the airport. My flight to Poland.

"I spend all day in Warsaw, my first time in this country. I saw men covered in blood, we were waiting for an ambulance. I gave water and napkins.

"After and ambulance came and he was OK.

“You never know what can happen, but you always have to be a HUMAN.

“Time to go to bus station. It will be a long trip to Kyiv.

“Eventually, UKRAINE. I’m so happy to be at home.

"My first time after eight months. Miss my family and friends. Still hard to understand that in 2022 Ukraine can be war, because of the Russian invasion.

“We are going to Kyiv. My friend picks me up at the bus station and we are going home.

"A surprise for my family and friends. It’s more interesting and if I had told them that I was coming to Ukraine they would have said no.

"I missed them so much so don’t care about everything, the most important thing is to meet them.

“On my first evening, I heard the air raid alarms. And after, it was mostly every day - it is life – it is our reality.

“I spend two nice weeks in Ukraine. But then it is time to go back to the United Kingdom.

“England is a new big chapter in my life.

"I’m so happy to be here. I feel like it is my second home. Before I never felt the same.

“I live in an interesting, small city which is called Doncaster.

"I have met a lot of interesting people which is really nice.

"To be honest, I never thought that I would live here, but it’s so cool and interesting.

"It is my first time when I’m alone and can do everything what I want and no-one will judge me.

“I graduated from university this summer. I studied four years to be a journalist.

"I have no experience of it, but so excited to try. I really like to communicate with people, to help them, show the truth.

"So, I think it was good decision to study journalism.

"You know that a lot of people go university just to have a diploma not the experience and knowledge.

"So, now I have a big opportunity, so excited.

“The end of summer. The end of one small part of my life.