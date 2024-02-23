An exclusive evening with football legends John Sheridan and David Hirst in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“An Evening with John Sheridan & David Hirst”, scheduled for June 14, promises an intimate session with two of the most iconic figures in Sheffield Wednesday’s history.

The event will feature an engaging Q&A session, allowing fans to delve into the careers, on-field stories, and personal lives of John Sheridan and David Hirst, offering insights into their remarkable journeys in football.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet the legends, get autographs, and even pose for photos, making it a dream come true for many.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, expressed her excitement about hosting the event, stating: “It’s an absolute honour to welcome John Sheridan and David Hirst to the Empress Building.

“We’re committed to offering exceptional experiences to our community, and this event is a testament to that promise. We look forward to an evening filled with inspiring stories and personal interactions that fans will treasure.”

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and owner of the Empress Building, commented: “I’m personally thrilled to be part of this event. It’s a rare opportunity for fans to connect with their heroes in such an intimate setting. We’re proud to facilitate these moments that go beyond the game and foster a deeper sense of community among football fans.”

The evening is in support of local children’s charity DVPDC further embodying the spirit of community and generosity that both the Empress Building and the legends of Sheffield Wednesday stand for.

Tickets will be available for purchase on February 28, 2024, and are £24.99.

The Empress Building, located in the heart of Mexborough, Doncaster, is a versatile event space known for hosting a wide range of events, from corporate gatherings to wedding celebrations. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for bringing people together, the Empress Building has become a landmark for premier events in the region.