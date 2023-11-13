The Empress Building and Reyt Good Events, in an unprecedented partnership, are delighted to announce, ‘An Evening with Chris Waddle’, a spectacular event set to take place on February 9, 2024, at the historic Empress Building in Doncaster.

This exclusive event presents a unique opportunity to delve into the world of Chris Waddle, a football legend whose influence transcends the sport.

Chris Waddle’s illustrious career is a testament to excellence, marked by remarkable achievements such as winning the French Championship three times with Marseille and being named the 1993 Football Writers Footballer of the Year.

His journey, however, extends beyond his impressive 147-goal record; it encompasses his ventures into music and his status as a respected writer and broadcaster. Waddle’s

Spend an evening with football legend Chris Waddle.

insights into football offer an unparalleled perspective on the game.

This exclusive evening will feature a range of unique experiences:

 VIP Meet & Greet: Begin the evening in the company of Chris Waddle and other notable guests.

 Photographic Memories: Capture special moments with professional photography services.

 Live On-Stage Interview: Delve into the enthralling stories and insights from Chris’s career.

 Memorabilia Auction and Q&A Session: A unique opportunity to own a piece of football history and engage directly with Chris.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shares her enthusiasm: “We’re not just celebrating a football legend; we’re forging a connection between his legacy and his admirers. Our commitment is to make this evening truly memorable.”

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and Owner of the Empress Building, comment: “Hosting this event at the Empress Building is a great honour for us. It's the perfect

setting to pay tribute to a sporting icon like Chris Waddle.”

Craig Mastrototaro, Event Promoter at Reyt Good Events, adds, “Our passion lies in delivering unique experiences to our audience. ‘An Evening with Chris Waddle’ promises to be an extraordinary event that goes beyond the ordinary.”

Ticket information: Exclusive VIP Experience: £35 – Includes priority entry, meet & greet, front table seating, photo opportunity, live interview, memorabilia auction, and Q&A session. Gold Access Pass: £25 – Offers priority entry, photo opportunity, live interview, memorabilia auction, and Q&A session.