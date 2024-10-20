An evening with Doncaster-born Kevin Keegan delights fans in a sold-out success at the Empress Building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Empress Building in Mexborough was the scene of an unforgettable night as football legend Kevin Keegan took centre stage in front of a sold-out crowd.

An Evening with Kevin Keegan brought fans and guests from across the region together for an intimate and captivating night, as the two-time European Footballer of the Year shared stories from his extraordinary career and personal life.

From his early days as a player to his remarkable achievements on and off the field, Keegan’s warmth, humour, and honesty shone through, creating a connection with every attendee.

The Empress Ballroom, with its stunning and intimate setting, provided the perfect backdrop for such a personal and emotional evening, offering guests a truly memorable experience.

Speaking after the event, Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, expressed her delight at the success of the night: “We couldn’t have asked for a more special evening.

"Kevin was incredibly generous with his time and stories, and the audience was completely captivated from start to finish. The atmosphere in the

Empress Ballroom was electric, and it’s a night we’ll all remember for a long time.”

The Empress Ballroom, which has quickly become one of the region’s most sought-after venues for weddings and private functions, was filled to capacity for this exclusive event.

The success of An Evening with Kevin Keegan not only underscores the venue’s growing reputation but also its ability to host high-profile events that resonate with the community.

Jason Mace, Owner of the Empress Building and CEO of Gala Tent, the UK’s largest supplier of commercial-quality pop up gazebos and marquees, was equally thrilled with the outcome.

“This evening was a testament to the power of storytelling and the incredible impact that someone like Kevin Keegan can have on an audience. The Empress Ballroom is all about creating unforgettable experiences, and last night certainly delivered on that promise.

"We’re proud to be building a space where people come together to share in these unique moments.”

Following the success of this event, the Empress Building is already planning its next exciting experiences. For more information on upcoming events or to enquire about venue hire for your special occasion, visit the website https://www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson or call 01709 242454.