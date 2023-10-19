Football enthusiasts, mark your calendars. An extraordinary event is on the horizon, promising an unforgettable journey through the illustrious career of one of Britain's most iconic football figures.

The majestic Empress Building in Mexborough, Doncaster, will play host to an exclusive afternoon with none other than the legendary Paul Gascoigne on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The excitement will begin to build as the clock strikes 1pm, setting the stage for an event filled with captivating stories and cherished memories.

Paul Gascoigne, affectionately known as 'Gazza', invites you to dive deep into the world of football royalty, starting at 2pm.

Gazza in his heyday.

His 20-year journey from humble beginnings to international glory is a tale of passion, dedication, and undeniable talent.

Gazza will share riveting stories, from the boisterous antics in the changing room to the heart-pounding moments on World Cup fields. Yes, that includes the infamous dentist chair episode that became part of footballing folklore.

This is a rare opportunity to get an up-close and personal look at the challenges, triumphs, and relentless commitment that propelled Gazza to become one of England's most beloved players.

Tickets are selling fast, and this event promises to be a sell-out. Secure your place now to be a part of history as Gazza unveils the magic of his career.

An Afternoon with Football Legend Paul Gascoigne: Relive the Magic!" is an exclusive experience that extends into the evening. Here's a glimpse of what awaits you:

Personalised Meet & Greet: Shake hands and share a moment with the legend himself.

Capture the Moment: Get a professionally taken photograph with Gazza, with prints ready for you to take home on the very night.

Live Interview Session: Delve deep into Gazza's world with a live interview shedding light on his illustrious career and more.

Savoury Delights: Relish a classic pie and pea meal, providing a truly British touch to the evening.

Memorabilia Auction: Get a chance to bid on exclusive Gazza memorabilia – a perfect keepsake for any die-hard football fan.

Tailored Table Service: Indulge in our attentive and bespoke table service, ensuring your every need is catered for. Relish a seamless experience as we bring the best of hospitality right to your seat, making your time with us both comfortable and memorable.

In-Depth Questions & Answers Session: Here's your chance to pose those burning questions to Gazza, all while enjoying attentive table service.

This event promises one-of-a-kind moments, ensuring your evening with Paul Gascoigne is truly unforgettable.

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and Owner of the Empress Building said: "We are thrilled to host this extraordinary event at the Empress Building in Mexborough. Paul Gascoigne's legacy in football is nothing short of remarkable, and we are proud to provide the perfect setting for fans to engage with this football legend.

"The Empress Building, with its rich history, offers a fitting backdrop for a journey through Gazza's illustrious career."

Craig Mastrototaro, Event Organiser at Reyt Good Events said: “We're dedicated to creating memorable experiences, and 'An Afternoon with Football Legend Paul Gascoigne: Relive the Magic!' is no exception.