Amur Tiger travelled 1,135 miles from Norway to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of global conservation efforts to protect the endangered species.
The young male tiger travelled over 1.135 miles from Norway to join YWP’s resident tigress Tschuna at the Park.
Altai, aged 3, was born at the Norwegian Zoo, Dyreparken, and is now ready to start his own family on recommendation of the European Endangered Species Programme.
Altai arrived late on Thursday 27th February. He was very calm and quiet on arrival and not in a hurry to come straight out his crate until Section Head of Carnivores, Bex Brown, tempted him with a piece of meat.
The proceedings were watched with great interest by Tschuna who made encouraging noises to him.
The big cat has now taken his first steps out into one of the main reserves at YWP’s ‘Land of the Tigers’ but it will be a while before he can be introduced to YWP’s resident tigress Tschuna.
Director of Animals, Charlotte MacDonald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Altai here at the Park and are looking forward to Tschuna and Altai being introduced when the time is right.
“Altai has taken a while to settle, and we have given him plenty of time and space to do this at his own pace. We’ve seen his confidence gradually build and we’re delighted to see yesterday that he was brave enough to take his first steps out into one of the main reserves at Land of the Tiger.
“It is great to see him out there and I’m sure he will enjoy the space. He hasn’t met Tschuna yet as that will take a lot longer – but she was enthusiastically chuffing from the sidelines, which I’m sure encouraged him.
“Tschuna arrived at the Park in 2013 and gave birth to three cubs two years later.
“All three of her cubs moved to different parks round the world to be part of the vital species breeding programme. One has joined the American programme and is a father already at the Cleveland Zoo, Ohio.
“We hope that Tschuna will enjoy the new company and that in time they can contribute to global conservation efforts to protect this incredible species.
“We are delighted with Altai. He is a beautiful, huge cat and very calm and receptive, his keepers at Dyreparken have clearly done a great job with him.
“He is very curious and interested in what is going on and I am sure he will be a massive hit with our visitors.”
Land of the Tigers is a two acre complex of reserves made up of woodlands, grasslands and its own waterfall pool, which will be much to the delight of Altai whose favourite activity is playing in water.
Altai’s previous keeper, Even Grønnerø said: “Altai is a nice and calm tiger. He loves his training, eating and especially enjoys playing in the water outside.”
Amur Tigers, more commonly known as Siberian Tigers, are the largest big cats in the world. The average weight for males is 160-190kg, while females are smaller, at 110-130kg.
In the last 100 years the world has lost three subspecies of Tiger, with Amur Tiger numbers dropping to around 50 individuals several decades ago. International awareness and conservation initiatives have helped to push their numbers back.
