Employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster iPort volunteered with the Mayflower Sanctuary recently to help give the animal shelter a makeover.

Ten Amazon employees helped with cleaning and painting the sanctuary, while also taking the opportunity to spend time with some of the animals being cared for by the Mayflower team.

Amazon in Doncaster has partnered with the Mayflower Sanctuary since 2016, providing financial and product donations to support the charity’s work.

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster, said: “Mayflower Sanctuary does important work in our community, helping animals who have been abandoned or abused to find their forever homes. We’re pleased to support the charity once again with this volunteering activity.”

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster.

Grant Goldspink, an Amazon employee who was involved in the volunteering, added: “We had a great day helping out at the Mayflower Sanctuary. We enjoyed helping to maintain the shelter and having an opportunity to meet some of the animals being cared for by the Mayflower team was fantastic.”

Jennie Foxall-Lord, from Mayflower Sanctuary said: “On behalf of everyone at Mayflower Sanctuary, I would like to thank the Amazon team in Doncaster for their time volunteering at the charity. There are lots of animals who need help to find a new and safe home and we really appreciate the ongoing support from Amazon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.