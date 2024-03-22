Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon is the official home of the Red Nose and a partner of Comic Relief, a charity that raises money to tackle the impact of poverty, injustice, conflict, and climate change in the UK and around the world.

The charity was co-founded in 1985 by comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, and every year hosts a huge, nationwide fundraising campaign called Red Nose Day.

Colleagues at the fulfilment centre in Doncaster iPort took part in a week-long series of fundraising activities. Events included dressing up in red and completing a cycling challenge with the aim of raising funds to support the work of Comic Relief.

Amazon Doncaster team shares the joy of Red Nose Day.

Speaking on the team’s activities, Adam Banks, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “Delivering Red Noses to our customers is just one of the ways our team is supporting Comic Relief this year. We’ve had so much fun coming together to support the incredible work the charity does through our fundraising efforts.”

Hana Cernohlavkova, an employee from Amazon in Doncaster who took part in the activities, added: “It was great to have a laugh with the Doncaster team in celebration of Red Nose Day. We had a lot of fun raising awareness and funds together for a great cause, through the cycling challenge and more.”

Amazon also teamed up with award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith to release "Enjoy Yourself" (The Red Nose Day Edition) in support of Comic Relief for this year’s Red Nose campaign. Paloma also created a hilarious duet of the new single with Alexa, which fans can hear by asking “Alexa, sing your duet with Paloma Faith".

