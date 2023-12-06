'Amazing year ahead," as Doncaster chosen as UK Pride host city for 2024

Doncaster has been chosen as the UK Pride host city for 2024 – and organisers are promising an ‘amazing year’ ahead, with full details of next year’s colourful carnival set to be announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people flocked to this year’s event at Elmfield Park, but next year’s spectacular in August is set to be even bigger and better after Doncaster was selected as the UK host city for UK Pride.

In a statement on social media, Doncaster Pride organisers welcomed the announcement and said: “It is nearly time to start and share plans for UK Pride Doncaster 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have been working very, very hard for the last three months so that on January 1 2024 - the day we become the host city for UK Pride 2024 - we are in a position to share with you a number of incredible announcements.

Doncaster has been chosen as the UK host city for Pride 2024.

“It's going to be one amazing year for Doncaster!”

The event, an annual celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community but which is open to all, will take place on August 10.

A statement from UK Pride said: “Each year UK Pride Organisers Network licences one existing member Pride to hold the title of UK Pride.

"Any member Pride, of any size, may apply for the title of UK Pride, as it is designed to help highlight each member Pride in its own individual way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision to award the title UK Pride is taken by secret ballot with a simple majority vote.”

As well as licensing the UK Pride title, UKPON will also assist the successful Pride to host UK Pride.

The statement added: "UK Pride is the celebration of LGBT solidarity throughout United Kingdom. It is for every person (LGBT, other and allies) in Britain and aims to promote diversity, equal rights and inclusion for all, as well as the variety of LGBT culture.”

Last year, Weston in Somerset was the UK host city.