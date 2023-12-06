'Amazing year ahead," as Doncaster chosen as UK Pride host city for 2024
Thousands of people flocked to this year’s event at Elmfield Park, but next year’s spectacular in August is set to be even bigger and better after Doncaster was selected as the UK host city for UK Pride.
In a statement on social media, Doncaster Pride organisers welcomed the announcement and said: “It is nearly time to start and share plans for UK Pride Doncaster 2024.
"We have been working very, very hard for the last three months so that on January 1 2024 - the day we become the host city for UK Pride 2024 - we are in a position to share with you a number of incredible announcements.
“It's going to be one amazing year for Doncaster!”
The event, an annual celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community but which is open to all, will take place on August 10.
A statement from UK Pride said: “Each year UK Pride Organisers Network licences one existing member Pride to hold the title of UK Pride.
"Any member Pride, of any size, may apply for the title of UK Pride, as it is designed to help highlight each member Pride in its own individual way.
"The decision to award the title UK Pride is taken by secret ballot with a simple majority vote.”
As well as licensing the UK Pride title, UKPON will also assist the successful Pride to host UK Pride.
The statement added: "UK Pride is the celebration of LGBT solidarity throughout United Kingdom. It is for every person (LGBT, other and allies) in Britain and aims to promote diversity, equal rights and inclusion for all, as well as the variety of LGBT culture.”
Last year, Weston in Somerset was the UK host city.
This year's event included the traditional walk of unity through the city centre, before a day of music and entertainment in the park, featuring tributes to the likes of Steps, Little Mix and Kylie Minogue as well as drag acts.