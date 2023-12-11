'Amazing' Christmas lights display and fundraiser launched for disabled Doncaster girl

A spectacular Christmas lights display set to music is helping to raise funds for a disabled Doncaster girl.

The house in Kirk Sandall has been festooned with thousands of lights to help raise funds for 13-year-old Pollie Smith who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and hydrocephalus.

The display has been created by Pollie’s neighbours and aims to raise funds for the various therapies she undergoes to help with her conditions.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

The superb Christmas lights display is to raise funds for disabled Doncaster youngster Pollie Smith.

Organiser John Allen said: “After the overwhelming success of our Christmas lights in 2022, we have decided to go a step further by using this opportunity to raise funds for a dear neighbour, Pollie.”

The display is located on Newhall Road, Doncaster and will be on from dusk until 9pm each evening through until January 2 2024.

On weekends, there will be a festive touch by synchronising the lights to Christmas music at 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm, with each display lasting for 20 minutes.

Pollie was born prematurely at 24 weeks, weighing only 1lb 10oz (739g).

She faced significant health challenges during her 23 weeks in the hospital, including a brain bleed that resulted in a diagnosis of hydrocephalus—a serious condition she will carry with her throughout her life.

Added John: “She continues to fight against the odds but despite the challenges, Pollie remains a determined and strong-willed teenager.

"Her daily life involves numerous treatments, therapies, and exercises aimed at building her strength to overcome the obstacles she faces, including learning to walk.”

He added: “Our lights are programmed and synced to create a spectacular display, with over 17,000 individual LEDs.

”We would like to give a special thank you to Govee who supported us with providing us with a donation of some additional lights to add to this year’s display."

The funds raised will go towards enabling Pollie to attend the Intensive Neurological Rehabilitation Centre for three weeks of therapy in Leeds at Motion Rehab.

She is due to have an operation on her foot and possibly her knee.

Added John: “This operation will hopefully help place her foot and knee to be in a better position and to get stronger.

"Due to this operation it will mean she will be off her feet for around six weeks.

“Her surgeon has said she is going to need Intensive rehab - but it’s not something they can offer within the NHS.