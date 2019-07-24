Alternative night of culture brings art to Doncaster
Doncaster’s artistic talent was showcased as part of a night of arts and culture events in the town centre.
Floods of orange maps were dashing up and down the high street on the night of July 23 for the annual event Doncopolitan Crawl.
The alternative evening of culture featured a number of artists such as musicians and fine art – spread out across the town centre.
Rachel Horne, organiser of the event, said: “The Doncopolitan Crawl is an alternative evening event.
“We work with local independent businesses and artists.
“Places like Frenchgate and The Cast and the museum all opened their doors to us.”
The event is free of charge, which organisers hope will make art accessible to as many people as possible.
The evening started at the pop-up shop in the Frenchgate where people picked up a map showing the ten spots across the town where the exhibitions and performances were being held.
Rachel said: “It’s about having a different kind of night out in Doncaster.
“Getting inspired and becoming a part of it.
“We’ve got some fantastic artists – in the pop-up shop alone we have about twelve local artists.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“There’s a really incredible fine art exhibition at Church View – the old art college.
“Students from the degree program in Doncaster have put on this amazing show full of sculptures, ceramics and fine art paintings.
“It really showcases the talent that we have in Doncaster.
Eight artists from Doncaster will feature in the exhibition: Katrine Barber, Michael Bunn, Kerrie Dolby, Rosie Elliott, Alexander Farr, Kim Farr, Sacha Gray, and Andrea Sutton.
The work from these artists explores and often expresses the processes of their making practices, including drawing, printmaking, painting, ceramics and sculpture.
“We’ve got a really brilliant marriage between making quality work and it being really conceptual and interesting as well.
“I’m really passionate about that – creating a platform through the Doncopolitan Crawl for artists like that.”
Other performers included musician Laura Kelly who sang outside Scicluna and street artist SP0 who painted on Broxholme Lane.
St George’s Minster was brightly decorated by knitted creations from Mamma Whealty’s yarn bomb and Mother Hooker’s crochet art work.