All the latest ratings for social care services, with two care homes requiring improvement in Doncaster
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Doncaster:
• Balby: Outstanding, last inspected on November 23.
• Thorndene Residential Care Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on December 4.
• Clarence House Care Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 14.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Lifeways SIL Limited (North East): Good, last inspected on December 11.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.
If you have concerns about a care home, home-care agency or other adult social care service, you should contact the relevant council. You can find your local council on the GOV.UK website. You can also contact The Care Quality Commission about your concerns about any care service, visit the website https://www.cqc.org.uk/.