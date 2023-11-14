All the dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster
Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.
Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations.
Here’s the full list of dates and locations from the four clubs
WENT VALLEY LIONS
Saturday 25th November – Sprotborough lights turn on then Anchorage Lane area
Thursday 30th November – Jossey Lane (opposite Don Valley School)
Friday 1st December – Adwick le Street
Sunday 3rd – Norton
Monday 4th – Campsall
Tuesday 5th – Sprotborough Challenger Drive and Ingleborough
Wednesday 6th – Woodlands Avenues
Thursday 7th - Skellow
Friday 8th- Bentley West End
Sunday 10th – Askern
Monday 11th – Sunnyfields and Barnsley Road
Tuesday 12th – Highfields + Scotsman Drive + Dominion Estate
Wednesday 13th – Arksey
Thursday 14th – Cusworth + Rear of the Mallard Estate + St Martins Avenue
Friday 15th - Scawthorpe (East)
Sunday 17th – Scawsby + Morrisons
Monday 18th – Sprotbrough (Spring Lane)
Tuesday 19th – Sprotborough (Parks)
Wednesday 20th – Red House (Nr McDonalds)
THORNE RURAL LIONS
Sat 2nd Dec Thorne Christmas Market
Mon 4 th Dec Moorends
Tues 5 th Dec Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft
Wed 6 th Dec Dunsville
Thurs 7 th Dec Thorne south
Fri 8 th Dec Thorne Market 9am – 12 noon
Fri 8 th Dec Old Auckley/&R/Hood
Sat 9 th Dec Edenthorpe
Sun 10 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd, 10 am – 3 pm
Tues 12 th Dec Hatfield/Dunscroft
Wed 13 th Dec Thorne Kirton Lane Stainforth
Fri 15 th Dec Hatfield
Thurs 21 st Dec Finningley
Mon 11 th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton
Thurs 14 th Dec Thorne North
Sat 16 th Dec Thorne Market
Sun 17 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd
Mon 18 th Dec Edenthorpe West
Tues 19 th Dec Stainforth
Fri 22 nd Dec Kirk Sandall
Sat 23 rd Dec Branton
DONCASTER LIONS
Tuesday 28th November Doncaster Deaf Trust Lights Switch On
Friday 1st December Hexthorpe, Intake & Clay Lane
Saturday 2nd December Balby ASDA 10.00am till 2.00pm
Saturday 2nd December The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road from 4.30pm
Monday 4th December Armthorpe route 1
Tuesday 5th December Armthorpe route 2
Thursday 7th December Lakeside & Hyde Park
Friday 8th December Armthorpe Morrisons 3.00pm to 6.00pm
Saturday 9th December Edenthorpe Tesco 10.00am till 4.00pm
Saturday 9th December Woolmarket Doncaster 12.00 till 4.00pm
Monday 11th December Wheatley
Tuesday 12th December West Bessacarr
Wednesday 13th December Cantley
Friday 15th December ASDA Dome 10.00am till 4.00pm
Saturday 16th December Wheatley Hall Centre 10.00am till 4.00pm
Sunday 17th December Wheatley Hall Centre 10.00am till 4.00pm
Tuesday 19th December Cantley Manor Bessacarr
Friday 22nd December Morrisons Balby 10.00am till 4.00pm
Saturday 23rd December Morrisons Balby 10.00am till 4.00pm
Full route and time details at www.doncasterlions.co.uk
TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS
Harworth and Bircotes Routes:
10th December – Bracken Way
11th December – Mirabelle Way
13th December – Meadow Way
14th December - Amanda, Smith Sq
15th December – Bircotes
Rossington Routes:
9th December – West End Lane
10th December – Radburn Road
11th December – Bond Street
12th December – Clay Flat Lane
13th December – Brodsworth
14th December – Parklands Estate
15th December -Littleworth Lane
16th December -No float
17th December – Bankwood/Heatherfields
Other routes:
16th December – Woodfield Dominion
17th December – Woodfield Plantation
18th December – Bawtry West
19th December- Bawtry East and Austerfield
20th December -Tickhill (Lancaster/Lindrick)
21st December Tickhill (Wong Lane)
22nd December -Tickhill (Common Lnae)
23rd December – Wadworth