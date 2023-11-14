News you can trust since 1925
All the dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster

All the dates and locations have now been announced for Santa’s annual sleigh tour of the Doncaster district.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT
Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.

Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations.

Here’s the full list of dates and locations from the four clubs

Santa is preparing for his annual sleigh tour of Doncaster.

WENT VALLEY LIONS

Saturday 25th November – Sprotborough lights turn on then Anchorage Lane area

Thursday 30th November – Jossey Lane (opposite Don Valley School)

Friday 1st December – Adwick le Street

Sunday 3rd – Norton

Monday 4th – Campsall

Tuesday 5th – Sprotborough Challenger Drive and Ingleborough

Wednesday 6th – Woodlands Avenues

Thursday 7th - Skellow

Friday 8th- Bentley West End

Sunday 10th – Askern

Monday 11th – Sunnyfields and Barnsley Road

Tuesday 12th – Highfields + Scotsman Drive + Dominion Estate

Wednesday 13th – Arksey

Thursday 14th – Cusworth + Rear of the Mallard Estate + St Martins Avenue

Friday 15th - Scawthorpe (East)

Sunday 17th – Scawsby + Morrisons

Monday 18th – Sprotbrough (Spring Lane)

Tuesday 19th – Sprotborough (Parks)

Wednesday 20th – Red House (Nr McDonalds)

THORNE RURAL LIONS

Sat 2nd Dec Thorne Christmas Market

Mon 4 th Dec Moorends

Tues 5 th Dec Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft

Wed 6 th Dec Dunsville

Thurs 7 th Dec Thorne south

Fri 8 th Dec Thorne Market 9am – 12 noon

Fri 8 th Dec Old Auckley/&R/Hood

Sat 9 th Dec Edenthorpe

Sun 10 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd, 10 am – 3 pm

Tues 12 th Dec Hatfield/Dunscroft

Wed 13 th Dec Thorne Kirton Lane Stainforth

Fri 15 th Dec Hatfield

Thurs 21 st Dec Finningley

Mon 11 th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton

Thurs 14 th Dec Thorne North

Sat 16 th Dec Thorne Market

Sun 17 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd

Mon 18 th Dec Edenthorpe West

Tues 19 th Dec Stainforth

Fri 22 nd Dec Kirk Sandall

Sat 23 rd Dec Branton

DONCASTER LIONS

Tuesday 28th November Doncaster Deaf Trust Lights Switch On

Friday 1st December Hexthorpe, Intake & Clay Lane

Saturday 2nd December Balby ASDA 10.00am till 2.00pm

Saturday 2nd December The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road from 4.30pm

Monday 4th December Armthorpe route 1

Tuesday 5th December Armthorpe route 2

Thursday 7th December Lakeside & Hyde Park

Friday 8th December Armthorpe Morrisons 3.00pm to 6.00pm

Saturday 9th December Edenthorpe Tesco 10.00am till 4.00pm

Saturday 9th December Woolmarket Doncaster 12.00 till 4.00pm

Monday 11th December Wheatley

Tuesday 12th December West Bessacarr

Wednesday 13th December Cantley

Friday 15th December ASDA Dome 10.00am till 4.00pm

Saturday 16th December Wheatley Hall Centre 10.00am till 4.00pm

Sunday 17th December Wheatley Hall Centre 10.00am till 4.00pm

Tuesday 19th December Cantley Manor Bessacarr

Friday 22nd December Morrisons Balby 10.00am till 4.00pm

Saturday 23rd December Morrisons Balby 10.00am till 4.00pm

Full route and time details at www.doncasterlions.co.uk

TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS

Harworth and Bircotes Routes:

10th December – Bracken Way

11th December – Mirabelle Way

13th December – Meadow Way

14th December - Amanda, Smith Sq

15th December – Bircotes

Rossington Routes:

9th December – West End Lane

10th December – Radburn Road

11th December – Bond Street

12th December – Clay Flat Lane

13th December – Brodsworth

14th December – Parklands Estate

15th December -Littleworth Lane

16th December -No float

17th December – Bankwood/Heatherfields

Other routes:

16th December – Woodfield Dominion

17th December – Woodfield Plantation

18th December – Bawtry West

19th December- Bawtry East and Austerfield

20th December -Tickhill (Lancaster/Lindrick)

21st December Tickhill (Wong Lane)

22nd December -Tickhill (Common Lnae)

23rd December – Wadworth

