All seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer to come to Doncaster starring Brendan Murphy
and live on Freeview channel 276
In this fast-paced new production the audience will get to see the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.
Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.
It is written by and stars Spiderman actor Brendan Murphy, and directed by Hamish MacDougall.
This hugely popular, award-winning show based lovingly on the iconic 90s TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer has garnered critical acclaim across the board including for a second Edinburgh Festival Fringe season where it was recognised as the best-reviewed comedy show of the entire 2023 Fringe by The British Comedy Guide.
For tickets phone CAST on 01302 303 959 or visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/