Airport campaigner presses Prime Minister during Doncaster visit

A city businessman who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport pressed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to Doncaster to give his backing to the fight.

The PM was in the city last week to formally announce the Government’s backing for the re-opening of the airport, which is set to bounce back into life in spring next year following its closure by owners Peel in 2022.

Garage owner Mark Chadwick, who set up the Save DSA campaign and has spearheaded a petition to re-open the airport which has gained more than 100,000 signatures spoke to Sir Keir during his visit.

Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, said: “It was great to chat to Sir Keir and ensure he knows what's needed to get our airport reopened.

Airport campaigner Mark Chadwick met with PM Sir Keir Starmer.

"We mentioned his government’s investment in the project and I thanked him for his time to stop and chat to me.

"I told him we now need confirmation of funds from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and the Civil Aviation Authority and Department for Transport agreement in place to enable further work to get agreements with airlines confirmed ready for a re-opening next year.

He added: “Who'd have thought that a few years ago after setting up a Facebook group, I'd be meeting and chatting to our Prime Minister.

“We have got full support from the Government to reopen DSA along with support for Doncaster and South Yorkshire to enable growth and investment in our city and region.”