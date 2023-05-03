Ahmadiyya Muslim Association celebrates King's Coronation: An event of loyalty and religious freedom

The Doncaster branch will be joining its fellow members from the Sheffield Chapter at Baitu Afiyat Mosque Sheffield on May 8, embracing this historic occasion as an opportunity to express its commitment to its faith, nation, and the principles of Islam.

An open invitation is extended to the wider communities of Doncaster and Sheffield to join them in this celebration. Free food and refreshments will be served to everyone attending.

In Islam, loyalty to one’s country is not only en ouraged but considered a religious duty. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, guided by the teachings of its founder, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, believes that Islam promotes loyalty to the nation and encourages its followers to serve their country with utmost sincerity and dedication.

The Coronation tribute to King Charles III in Doncaster. (Photo: Graham Hunt).

This belief is deeply rooted in the teachings of the Holy Quran and exemplifies the peaceful coexistence of faith and meaningful patriotism.

As the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association celebrates the coronation of our King, it serves as a reminder that the faith does not exist in isolation but is intertwined with the civic responsibilities.

A spokesman said: “This celebration showcases the Association’s commitment to our nation, as we humbly strive to contribute to its progress and well-being. By emphasising the principles of peace, love, and loyalty, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association strongly believes that fostering unity and harmony among diverse segments of our society is the order of the day.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association recognises the importance of religious freedom as a fundamental right that must be protected and cherished. The ability to practice one's faith without fear or hindrance here in our great country is a blessing that we must never take for granted.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association

"The freedom to worship and observe religious traditions openly is a cornerstone of a just and inclusive society. This is what makes our Great Britain truly great. We deeply value this freedom and pray for its preservation not only for ourselves but for everyone.

“On this auspicious occasion, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association extends its heartfelt prayers and well wishes to our newly crowned King. May he be blessed with wisdom, humility, and courage to lead our nation on the path of progress, harmony, and prosperity. We hope that his reign will be marked by compassion, justice, and inclusivity, and that he will serve as a beacon of unity for all citizens of our great nation.”

His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Caliph (Spiritual Leader) of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II said: “The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a truly great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Ahmadi Muslims will remain forever grateful for the way Her Majesty served her people with immense dignity, grace and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.