Adwick-upon-Dearne residents to call for resolution for road safety issues in village meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday 17 October at 7pm, a meeting will be held at Adwick-upon-Dearne Village Hall as residents “progress their displeasure” over a lack of road safety measures in the area.

It comes after an incident on Harlington Road where a speeding car failed to turn a corner and crashed into a resident’s parked car on a driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is one of several which has led to concerns from residents that a serious accident could occur.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A generic picture of a speeding vehicle by Kevin Stuttard.

Residents campaigned to Doncaster Council’s Highways Division to implement road safety measures such chicanes in the village, however no such measures have been implemented.

Harlington Road is the main area of concern for residents, who have requested that two chicanes be installed to slow traffic.

A petition has now been formed to present to the Highways Division which asks residents with concerns over speeding drivers through the village to sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It currently has 60 signatures, with more to be expected after distribution at next week’s meeting.

The petition will also be distributed around the village, which has a population of around 350.

Local councillors have been invited to attend as well as police and community officers.

The residents have liaised with Safer Roads Manager Dave Haigh, from Waste and Highways Infrastructure at Doncaster Council, to whom the concerns from the meeting will be relayed.