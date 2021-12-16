Advice to tenants as Doncaster's St Leger Homes announces Christmas shutdown

Offices and services will be closed from 3pm on Friday 24 December 2021 until 8.30am on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

The emergency homelessness service will remain open over the Christmas period and throughout the close down – for this service contact 01302 323444.

The emergency repairs service will be open throughout this period, 24 hours a day. This is for genuine emergencies only. For this service please telephone 01302 862862.

St Leger Homes in Doncaster

If tenants want to pay their rent during this close down period, they can do so by phoning the same number, between the hours of 8am and 5pm on the 29th, 30th and 8am and 3pm on the 31 December only or using the automated payment service by ringing 01302 862862 or by paying online at any time on the My Access portal via www.stlegerhomes.co.uk.

During the close down period, tenants who are hard of hearing and want to report an emergency repair can text 07799477252 on the days and times shown below:

• 24th December between 8am and 3pm

• 29th and 30th December between 8am and 7pm

• 31st December between 8am and 3pm

Outside of these times and during the close down period hard of hearing tenants can text the Alarm Receiving Centre on 07557313647.