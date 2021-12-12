Animals up for adoption at the RSPCA.

Adopt a pet: These cats and rabbits are looking for loving homes here in Doncaster

All of these adorable animals need new forever homes with Doncaster people.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 5:52 am

For information on how to adopt any of these animals from the RSPCA click here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor

1. Bella and Pixie

Bella and Pixie are a bonded pair so are looking to find their forever home together. They are quite shy and reserved so would benefit from a family that understand this and will give them time to come out of their shell.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Tiggy

Tiggy can be a little timid at first but once she knows you, she is a lovely and affectionate girl.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. Tiny

Tiny is a little timid and can be nervous at times but once he gets to know you, he is the sweetest boy.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Artemis and Athena

Artemis and Athena are sisters so would like to be rehomed together. They are very playful and curious girls so would like a family that can understand their kitten-needs

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
DoncasterLiam HodenRSPCA
Next Page
Page 1 of 3