Adopt a pet: These cats and rabbits are looking for loving homes here in Doncaster

1. Bella and Pixie
Bella and Pixie are a bonded pair so are looking to find their forever home together. They are quite shy and reserved so would benefit from a family that understand this and will give them time to come out of their shell.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Tiggy
Tiggy can be a little timid at first but once she knows you, she is a lovely and affectionate girl.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Tiny
Tiny is a little timid and can be nervous at times but once he gets to know you, he is the sweetest boy.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Artemis and Athena
Artemis and Athena are sisters so would like to be rehomed together. They are very playful and curious girls so would like a family that can understand their kitten-needs
Photo: RSPCA