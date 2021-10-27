Adopt a pet: These animals are up for adoption here in Doncaster and need forever homes

Take a look through this article to see animals up for adoption at the RSPCA.
For more details on adopting one of these animals visit their website here.
1. Lola
Lola has such a loving nature. She enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Kirsty
Kirsty came into our centre being quite fearful of humans but, since being here, she is slowly coming around. She would benefit from a home environment and an experienced owner.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Bebo
Bebo is an affectionate girl who loves to let you know when she wants attention.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Phil and Nova
Phil and Nova are a sweet, affectionate pair who can be a little timid at first meeting. They are a bonded pair so would need to be rehomed together.
Photo: RSPCA