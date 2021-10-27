These animals are up for adoption.

Adopt a pet: These animals are up for adoption here in Doncaster and need forever homes

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:28 am

Take a look through this article to see animals up for adoption at the RSPCA.

For more details on adopting one of these animals visit their website here.

1. Lola

Lola has such a loving nature. She enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Kirsty

Kirsty came into our centre being quite fearful of humans but, since being here, she is slowly coming around. She would benefit from a home environment and an experienced owner.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Bebo

Bebo is an affectionate girl who loves to let you know when she wants attention.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Phil and Nova

Phil and Nova are a sweet, affectionate pair who can be a little timid at first meeting. They are a bonded pair so would need to be rehomed together.

Photo: RSPCA

