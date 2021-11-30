Animals up for adoption here in Doncaster.

Adopt A Pet: These animals are all up for adoption and need forever homes here in Doncaster

All of these adorable animals need new homes in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 7:50 am

For more information on how to adopt an animal from the RSPCA click here.

1. Toby

Toby is a handsome boy who loves a good run around and a quick ear scratch. Although he is older, his age does not slow him down.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Lola

Lola has such a loving nature. She enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Ronnie

Sweet little Ronnie is still looking for his retirement home! He enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Tyson

Terrific Tyson is the biggest softy you’ll ever meet! He loves having kisses and cuddles with his favourite people, and enjoys exploring his surroundings.

Photo: RSPCA

