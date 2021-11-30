Adopt A Pet: These animals are all up for adoption and need forever homes here in Doncaster

For more information on how to adopt an animal from the RSPCA click here.
1. Toby
Toby is a handsome boy who loves a good run around and a quick ear scratch. Although he is older, his age does not slow him down.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Lola
Lola has such a loving nature. She enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Ronnie
Sweet little Ronnie is still looking for his retirement home! He enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Tyson
Terrific Tyson is the biggest softy you’ll ever meet! He loves having kisses and cuddles with his favourite people, and enjoys exploring his surroundings.
Photo: RSPCA