Adopt A Pet: These adorable animals are looking for forever homes in Doncaster

1. Loius
Louis can be a little timid upon first meeting you but given the time to come around on his own terms, he will reward you with all the love you could possibly ask for! Louis’ favourite pass time is to sit on your lap and cover you in kisses.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Bella
Bella is a calm girl who will happily sit and watch the world go by - preferably while cuddling up next to her favourite people. She can be a little shy at first and needs somebody who has the patience to work with her and earn her trust.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Snowy
Snowy is a very timid but very loving little girl. A family who have the patience to work with Snowy will be rewarded with a loving lapdog who is attached to their hip.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Lola
Lola has such a loving nature. She enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.
Photo: RSPCA