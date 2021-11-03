Pets up for adoption

Adopt A Pet: These adorable animals are looking for forever homes in Doncaster

All of these animals are up for adoption at the RSPCA in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 12:14 pm

Take a look through some of the animals up for adoption.

For more information on how to adopt click here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Loius

Louis can be a little timid upon first meeting you but given the time to come around on his own terms, he will reward you with all the love you could possibly ask for! Louis’ favourite pass time is to sit on your lap and cover you in kisses.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Bella

Bella is a calm girl who will happily sit and watch the world go by - preferably while cuddling up next to her favourite people. She can be a little shy at first and needs somebody who has the patience to work with her and earn her trust.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. Snowy

Snowy is a very timid but very loving little girl. A family who have the patience to work with Snowy will be rewarded with a loving lapdog who is attached to their hip.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Lola

Lola has such a loving nature. She enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
DoncasterRSPCALiam Hoden
Next Page
Page 1 of 3