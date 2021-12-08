Adopt a pet: Could you give a home to one of these adorable dogs this winter?

For more information on how to adopt any of these dogs click here.
1. Angel and Roxy
Angel and Roxy are a beautiful pair of girls who are still searching for their forever home. They are a bonded pair and have always had each other so would like to be rehomed together. They are looking for a home where they can relax together and put up their paws for the rest of their days.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Forest
Forest is a lovely and affectionate young boy who is now ready to find his forever home. He is very active so would like his owners to be the same. He is also very intelligent so would excel at dog training.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Ronnie
Sweet little Ronnie is still looking for his retirement home, where he can enjoy all the attention in his golden years. Being an older dog, he enjoys short gentle walks, followed by naps on the sofa.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Toby
Toby is a handsome boy who loves a good run around and a quick ear scratch. Although he is an older dog, his age does not slow him down and Toby still has an extra spring in his step which can be seen as he darts around and burns off some energy.
Photo: RSPCA