Active Lives, Active Communities in Doncaster wins prestigious holiday club award

The Active Lives, Active Communities club, part of Kixx Community, won for its focus on the local community, and excellence in giving children and young people experiences they may not usually get outside of school.

Holiday Activities and Food programme supports low income families with free enriching activities and nutritious meals

Active Lives, Active Communities in Doncaster has been nominated for the National Award for its Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) club at this year’s Holiday Activities and Food Awards. The accolade was presented for their work in giving providing children from low-income families with access to free, nutritious food and engaging activities over the school holidays.

Celebrating their award

Hundreds of thousands of children across England attend the clubs nationwide, which support parents with childcare costs over the Christmas, Easter and summer holidays, offering children enriching activities such as football, play sessions and cooking classes.

Around 600,000 children benefited from the overall programme over summer 2022 across over 8,000 clubs, events or organised activities in England.

Ben Hunter, Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors ALAC said: “We feel humbled and privileged that Active Lives Active Communities has been selected by the Department for Education as the best delivery organisation for their national Holiday Activity and Food programme. To receive the award at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster made it even more special.

“A huge thank you to our MP Rosie Winterton for coming along to show her support, our colleagues at Doncaster Council, and of course all the coaches, community organisations and voluntary groups that we work with to make our project so impactful.”

Rebecca Mason, Doncaster Council Head of Service said: “The Holiday Activity and Food program has enabled the local authority to support thousands of our most vulnerable children and young people throughout the Easter, Summer and Winter school holiday periods, which is a key part of our new Youth Strategy.

“Organisations like Active Lives Active Communities have put children and young people at the heart of their communities to achieve real impact by building new partnerships with local community activity providers enabling a better collaborative working model across traditional boundaries.

“Through this innovative hybrid model we have been able to better tailor services to meet the needs and preferences of children, young people and families so that they are designed and delivered more effectively. We are so proud to be recognised for our work in receiving the HAF National Award.”

Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, MP for Doncaster Central, said: “So proud that Active Lives, Active Communities Doncaster have won the national Holiday Activity and Food Award. They were also regional winners for Yorkshire and the Humber.

“Congratulations to Rebecca Mason, Head of Service and Debbie Burton City of Doncaster Council alongside Peter Norman, Head of Community and Ben Hunter, Founder of Active Lives, Active Communities. It was great to be with them in Parliament to celebrate their success!”

Minister Claire Coutinho, Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, said: “Our Holiday Activities and Food Programme gives children across the country access to incredible experiences during the holidays, helping to make friends and create memories through enriching and fun activities.

