Action group to hold Doncaster protest march against rocketing energy bills

Members of Action Against Fuel Poverty will gather on 1 October to draw attention to rocketing gas and electricity bills brought on by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine which has seen global energy prices soar and fierce criticism of power firms and the Government for not doing more to tackle the crisis.

A spokesman for the group said: “It is our core belief that the cost of heating and lighting our homes, using appliances to prepare meals and even travelling to work is becoming so ridiculously expense that it is unsustainable for too many to be considered, in any way, acceptable.

"All the while, we see the wealthy shareholders of these companies profiteering off of the back of our suffering.

The protest will be held in Doncaster in October.

"No child, vulnerable or elderly person, in Britain should be suffering this way while the top earners continue to build their wealth and MPs get passes to put the bills for their second homes on expenses, protecting themselves as usual instead of looking after the very people that they govern on behalf of.

"We are taking action across the country, including Doncaster on 1 October where we will protest against these unfair and outrageous rises in an effort to promote unity and solidarity across the country as we, the people, say no more.

"Enough really is enough and it's time that these companies, and our Government, listened to the people of Britain.”