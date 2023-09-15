Acclaimed Doncaster children's illustrator seeking authors for new books
Doncaster publisher Izzy and Jack is offering its services to local Doncaster authors as well as global clientele – and all you need is a script.
The company provides services to create and publish children’s picture books of all genres.
One of the founders, Izzy Bean, has been illustrating for over 15 years for clients all over the world - specialising in colourful, detailed, expressive illustrations full of life and
emotion.
She said: “We are all deeply passionate about all books and especially welcome stories that celebrate diversity and promote kindness.”
“We work with many authors all over the world and are proud of what we have achieved so far!”
Izzy and Jack have helped over 100 authors distribute their dream book to hundreds of online retailers including Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, Target, Amazon, Indigo, and
many more.
The books produce have won awards and they have been working globally for 17 years.
The pair eventually plan to move their business to a shop location which includes a book corner, allowing locals to visit with their children and having the opportunity to create their own stories.
“Reading to a young child has many benefits, such as building vocabulary, growing their imagination and is proven to improve sleeping patterns,” they said.
“To be able to contribute towards the positive learning and development of children makes all the hard work worth it,” they added.
For further details email [email protected] oir visit www.izzyandjack.co.uk