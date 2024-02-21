Acclaimed Doncaster brass band scoops top trophy under new leadership
Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band finished in top spot in the second section at the annual North East Midlands Brass Band Association (NEMBBA) contest at the weekend.
The victory at the competition in Normanton comes after the band announced a new joint conducting duo of Richard Marshall and Vicki Kennedy in November.
A band spokesman said: “We’re well chuffed to be 2024 NEMBBA 2nd section winners!
“Hopefully we can build on this in the next two weeks before the area finals at Huddersfield.”
The two-day event saw 30 bands and ensembles perform, with Mr Marshall leading the in form band to victory, playing Philip Sparke’s Triptych.
Results
1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)2. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)3. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)5. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)