An acclaimed Doncaster brass band has appointed a conducting duo to lead its concerts going forward.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatfield and Askern Band has announced Richard Marshall and Vicki Kennedy, who will take up their batons with immediate effect.

Having both been associated with the band for many years, both as former Principal Cornet players, the pair will be on familiar territory when they take to the stage at a series of upcoming concerts and competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard, who will also remain a cornet star with the famed Black Dyke Mills band, commented: “To conduct is something that I am very keen to do and to have the opportunity to give some expert musical guidance back to the band that gave me ‘my very first cornet’ is a huge privilege.

Vicki and Richard have been appointed as the new conducting duo for Hatfield and Askern Band.

"I’m also very pleased to connect again with one of my former students, Vicki, whom will look after the band when I’m unable to be around as well as mentor in her first conducting role.”

Richard also stated that “the band have a good nucleus of players" and preparation is well underway for their upcoming contest appearance in Leicester, which will be directed by Vicki, as well as a busy Christmas period before the band start 2024 in the 2nd section and looking towards the area competition in March.

Commenting on her role as associate conductor, Vicki said “I am looking forward to stepping into this new role with the band and to have the opportunity to work again with Richard, who has been a great mentor of mine for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stepping into the conducting arena is new to me and something I am excited to develop through this partnership.”

Speaking on behalf of the colliery band, band manager Rob Brown commented: “We are privileged, extremely pleased and excited with the appointment of Richard and Vicki as the band’s new conducting partnership.

"The band has experienced some misfortunes over the last two years and is now hopeful that the new conducting team will spearhead the band’s resurgence.