On Thursday, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared a video to Twitter in which he received praise from a government minister for the “reopening” of Thorne Leisure Centre.

The centre temporarily closed last year for a £5 million refurbishment signed off by Doncaster Council.

Councillors Susan Durant and Mark Houlbrook have condemned the video, saying Mr Fletcher was wrongfully taking credit for the work that was undertaken.

Thorne Leisure Centre

In the video, Mr Fletcher stands outside Thorne Leisure Centre with Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison.

Dehenna Davison says: “We’re at the leisure centre and I know how hard you’ve been working Nick, to try and get this reopened, and I don’t know if you can hear it in the background, there’s a sound of work going on there, because thanks to this man’s brilliant campaigning, this leisure centre is getting fully revamped, reopened, so that local kids have got somewhere to go.

“We know how important leisure centres are, thanks to you, this is reopened.”

Councillor Susan Durant took to Facebook to condemn Mr Fletcher’s post.

She wrote: “Absolutely shameful that Nick Fletcher has been to Thorne Leisure Centre making another video making out he’s responsible for the work being done and the revamp of this site. He has no shame.

“Ward Cllrs were in discussion with DMBC & DCLT before he even became an MP. Ward councillors attend regular meetings, provide the updates, pictures etc etc.

“He should actually try to do some work himself without continually jumping on others peoples work.”

“It also implies the leisure centre was closing and thanks to him it’s re-opening.(which is absolute rubbish) It never has been closing only for the refurbishment to take place.”

Following, Councillor Mark Houlbrook, Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste, wrote: “I wish to make a professional intervention into the recent video presented by Nick Fletcher MP outside Thorne Leisure Centre.

“Local people in Thorne and Moorends do not like politicians in conflict. They like to see positive action not “jumping on the band wagon politics.

“Nick Fletcher MP participates in Parliamentary Democracy. Ward Councillors Joe, Susan and myself participate in Local Democracy.

“Thorne Leisure Centre improvements were as a result of Mayor Ros Jones, Cabinet Member Nigel Ball and Ward Councillors Susan, Joe and myself working with DCLT and CDC. The Member of Parliament in this case has no power to make a decision on where money is spent locally in our Ward or in any ward.

“Thorne and Moorends Ward Councillors serve the voters and electors in our community. We are accountable and responsible to you locally. It is rather unfortunate and shameful that Mr Fletcher is being untruthful to his audience and has resorted to this peculiar and bizarre behaviour. It is a real shame.

“One final point, the fight to reopen Doncaster Airport is being taken up by Mayor and City of Doncaster Council. We are totally committed to ensuring it has a future. If Mr Fletcher had any influence in Government (Parliament) the airport would not have closed. He has no influence in local democracy or on local decision making Enough said.

“I will leave it to the people of Thorne and Moorends to make their mind up who is telling the truth.”

Mr Fletcher MP said: “As I’ve always said I will work with anyone to improve the lives of Doncaster folk. One example is Getting Our Airport reopened.

“As you can see from my Update 11 here, I’m pleased to have been able to do likewise with Thorne Leisure Centre.”

