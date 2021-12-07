"Absolute legends:' Reality TV music stars Bad Boy Chiller Crew come to Doncaster
The Yorkshire-based music stars of a hit reality TV show have arrived in Doncaster for a recording session.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew, who hail from Bradford, have become viral stars through YouTube and social media and even starred in their own ITV2 documentary.
And the band have arrived in Doncaster, coming to the town’s Splinter Sounds studio to work on new tracks.
Announcing the bassline collective’s arrival on Instagram, a post from the East Laith Gate based studios said: “Happy Monday!!! Looking forward to the next two days working with Bad Boy Chiller Crew - absloute legends dominating the scene. Merry Christmas people - let’s do this.”
Made up of Gareth Kelly, Kane Welsh and Sam Robinson, the band, often known as BBCC, began by uploading comedy and prank videos online before making music influenced by the UK bassline scene which rose to prominence, particularly in the Yorkshire region, during the 2000s.
In early 2020, the group were signed by the London-based record label House Anxiety and the group are understood to have set up a major recording contract with Relentless.
The band’s 2021 track Don’t You Worry About Me made it to 31 in the UK charts, while other tracks including Footsteps On My Shoes, Guns Up and 450 have racked up millions of views on YouTube.
The group are heading out on a nationwide UK tour next spring and summer, with a number of dates in Yorkshire including Leeds on April 13 and 14 and Sheffield on April 26.