Doncaster girl, Aalisa-Brooke Watson, has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024.

Aalisa beat off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

She said: “I am so excited to have made the semi-finals for Miss Teen Great Britain 2024, it is a great achievement.”

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final. The winner will walk away with some incredible prizes, including cash.

Aalisa-Brooke Watson.

The grand final will be held in October 2024 in Blackpool.

Aalisa added: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.