Aalisa in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024

Doncaster girl, Aalisa-Brooke Watson, has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 06:17 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 06:17 GMT
Aalisa beat off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

She said: “I am so excited to have made the semi-finals for Miss Teen Great Britain 2024, it is a great achievement.”

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final. The winner will walk away with some incredible prizes, including cash.

Aalisa-Brooke Watson.
Aalisa-Brooke Watson.

The grand final will be held in October 2024 in Blackpool.

Aalisa added: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.

“If I make it to the Grand Final of Miss Teen Great Britain it would be a dream come true, hopefully i’ll be able to represent my home town and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”

