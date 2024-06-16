"A wonderful woman who devoted her life to helping others": Tributes to Bobbie Roberts at memorial service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to Doncaster community stalwart Bobbie Roberts at a memorial service honouring her life.

Bobbie, an MBE, a Freeman of Doncaster, former chair of the Doncaster Magistrates bench and recipient of Doncaster Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2015 and who served Doncaster Deaf Trust for more than 42 years, died at the age of 85 in February.

Last week, friends, family, colleagues and people who worked alongside her packed into Doncaster Minster for a memorial service.

Among them was former Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton who described the service as “very moving” and added: “Bobbie was a wonderful woman who devoted her life to helping others.

Tributes have been paid to Bobbie Roberts at a memorial service in her honour.

"She also gave tremendous support to our Gurkha community who performed a touching salute at the service. Doncaster is lucky to have had Bobbie as one of our own.”

Mrs Roberts was also a board member of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust and trustee at Firefly Cancer Charity, among other roles and scores of tributes poured in following the news of her death earlier this year.

Her tireless work and campaigning for the rights of deaf children and young people saw her briefing government departments, welcoming Royal visitors and working across a number of European countries.

She stepped down from the Deaf Trust’s board of trustees in 2020 after 13 years of heading up the trustees and after more than four decades involved with the organisation.

Her husband John was a consultant radiologist at DRI and Montagu Hopsital in Mexborough and served in the RAF as a doctor during National Service.

They were married for more than 50 years and had two children, Adrian and Catherine.

Tributes poured in following the news.

A spokesman for Firefly said: “A fantastic lady that helped out many and always put others first. A person we all looked up to and she will be sadly missed.”

In a joint statement, Mayor Ros Jones and civic mayor Coun Duncan Anderson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bobbie Roberts MBE.