A wonderful weekend to see Flying Scotsman as it returns to its Doncaster birthplace

Tickets will be made available from Monday 2 October to visit Flying Scotsman on either Saturday 11 November or Sunday 12 November.

Thousands of visitors will get the opportunity to see Flying Scotsman up close, take photos and marvel at the magnificent feat of engineering that was created in Doncaster 100 years ago.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “It has always been our ambition to bring Flying Scotsman home to Doncaster as we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.

Flying Scotsman.

“I am delighted that we are giving our residents, along with visitors from far and wide, the chance to see Flying Scotsman as part of a special centenary event. We are a city that has a proud rail heritage, but we are also a city that looks to the future, and we have forged strong partnerships in the transport sector to build on regeneration and growth across Doncaster.

“This event will also be poignant as it takes place over Remembrance weekend. It will be a time to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by service men and women who worked in the rail sector and commemorate their most significant contribution.”

Tickets are free of charge and will be available from 10am on Monday 2 October at the eventbrite website https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Flying Scotsman will be based at Freightliner Railport, Decoy Bank South. There will be no parking available at the site, however there will be a Park & Ride service provided by First Bus that will run every 15 minutes from White Rose Way Park & Ride (by Morrisons) and an additional service will also run from Frenchgate Interchange every 20 minutes.

A return ticket will cost £3 for an adult and £2 for a child return ticket. Concessions are not valid on this service.

Peter Mair, Operations Manager at First Bus in Doncaster said: “As there is no parking at the site, we wanted to ensure visitors had the facility to travel to and from the Railport, to join in the celebration and enjoy the occasion without worrying about how they could get to the event. We are expecting the Park & Ride service to be busy, so please allow a little extra time when planning your journey.”

Visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/FlyingScotsman for all the latest information and details.

Freightliner Terminals MD, Nick Matthews commented: “Freightliner is always passionate about supporting the local communities in which our terminals reside. To be part of this special occasion by opening our terminal to host this significant event is a real pleasure, especially as we have many ex-service men and women within our organisation, making this occasion even more special.”

As well as viewing Flying Scotsman, there will also be fun and creative activities and entertainment on show for people of all ages to enjoy.

Events have been taking place across Doncaster as part of Flying Scotsman’s centenary year to celebrate this significant milestone with schools, museums and libraries getting involved. The full programme is available to view at www.dglam.org.uk/whats-on/flying-scotsman