A woman who performed aerobics for Princess Diana back in the 1980s is still fit an active thanks to The Doncaster Dome

Linda Hayes was one of those performers and has stayed a customer at the leisure facility ever since.

The Princess of Wales opened The Dome in November of 1989 and Linda was part of a select group chosen to show off her skills to the royal family member.

She has been attending the venue for decades.

Princess Diana at The Dome in 1989.

Linda, 67, from Edenthorpe, said: “I used to take my son in his pushchair - he’s 33 now.”

As she has now retired she uses her Choose Fitness membership six days a week.

She enjoys taking part in the BODYCOMBAT, BODYPUMP Pilates, PiYo and working out in the gym.

Linda Hayes, 67, from Edenthorpe.

“I have gotten more active as I’ve gotten older but I wasn’t as a child,” she said.

“I was never one who enjoyed sports at school.

“I used to work part time as a clerical officer for the Inland Revenue and would go to The Dome the three days a week I didn’t work.

“I took early retirement in 2007 and I’ve gone nearly every day since.”When the pandemic hit Linda used Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust’s at home classes.

“They were a godsend because there were various classes every day, which was great,” she said.

“Apart from staying active, it was my social life because we could chat to other people.

“I got to know people I’d never met before.

“Some of the instructors would come online 15 minutes before and you could have a chat before and after.”

Linda said she would recommend a Choose Fitness membership to anyone looking to stay active.

“The staff are brilliant and they’ve been amazing through lockdown,” Linda said.

“And I think the price we pay is really good.”

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive at DCLT, said: “Linda has been a member since The Dome opened and we’re so happy she continues to be one of our regulars.

“Our venues offer a wide range of gym equipment and a comprehensive programme of classes and it’s fantastic to see members like Linda taking advantage of them.”

