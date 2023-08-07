"A top bloke and a sad loss to the village:" Tributes after death of popular Doncaster pub landlord

Denis Cope, who was in charge of Conisbrough’s Lord Conyers hotel, died at the weekend, his wife Rose said in a brief social media statement.

Posted on the pub’s Facebook page, she wrote: “My heart is breaking as I announce that the love of my life Denis Robert Cope passed away peacefully at home this morning surrounded by his loving family.”

Friends, family and customers have joined in the tributes for Mr Cope.

Denis Cope ran the Lord Conyers in Conisbrough.

One wrote: “Rest easy Denis, a big loss to the village a great character and a top bloke.”

Another described him as a “lovely bloke,” adding “rest in paradise.”

Another pal posted: “Rest in peace Denis, what a man, sending all our love to the family.”

Another wrote: “RIP Denis you will be very missed without a doubt, fly high pal xxx.”

“It’s a sad day for Conisbrough,” added another.

“This is such sad news an absolute legend within the village,” posted another.

“I should think everyone will have fond memories of a time spent with Denis where he made them laugh or just sat and talked . He touched so many lives . A massive loss firstly to his family and secondly to the village he put so much effort into . Truly irreplaceable.”