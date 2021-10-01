A team of Doncaster health workers collectively ran 100 miles across 24 hours

Seven runners pushed themselves to the limit of human endurance by completing an epic 24 hour cross country relay race.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:30 pm

The weekend challenge named Equinox24 consists of 100 miles of non-stop running.

Team members take it in turns to run six mile laps across the countryside around Leicestershire’s Belvoir Castle.

The unforgiving course includes an incline of almost 500 feet to be climbed every lap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Well done to the runners.

The Doncaster team Aspire Allstars blew away the target.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster is hit by back to school covid surge

Veteran runner Jim Fletcher, aged 65, has coached the team to the fitness levels needed to compete in a challenge of this standard.

He said: “It was blistering hot during the day, which slowed us down a bit, and then we had to don head torches to keep running through the night, which wasn’t easy as the ground was very uneven.

“We completed 19 10k laps in total, that’s an average of three each, with no sleep.

“The atmosphere in the tented village where we were based was electric and as the sun rose on the Sunday morning it was a magnificent view that lifted us and got the adrenaline flowing again.

“At the end we were all very emotional.

“It was a superb team effort, everybody working for each other and we were buzzing as we came home, in spite of the stiffness, aches and pains.

“We’ve already signed up for next year’s event and our aim is to beat this year’s performance.”

They clocked up 118 miles in 24 hours.

The team made up of Jim Fletcher, Louise Henry, Laura Hill, Kaye Huntington, Paul Wade, Maggie Walley and Rebecca Yorke.

All are members of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services’ running team.

Aspire is managed by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Edit AccountSign Out
Subscribe
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise