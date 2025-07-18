A symbol of hope from the ravages of the Ukraine conflict as three lion cubs take their first tentative steps in Doncaster

It is an introduction like no other as three lion cubs, a symbol of hope from the ravages of the conflict in Ukraine, get a warm welcome.

The trio, born to mum Aysa, who was rescued from the war-torn Donetsk region, took their first tentative steps to a new life being accepted by the rest of the lions at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP).

The newly-named cubs Jabari (Swahili for brave), Felix (Latin for happy), and Nala (Swahili for gift) were finally introduced to their wider family at the award-winning park’s Lion Country, months after being born in April.

Getting used to a new lion’s smell and scent is part of the process of integration that was closely monitored by the Carnivore Team at the Auckley park near Doncaster.

“It’s lovely finally seeing all the lions together. The little ones aren’t stuck to mum’s side anymore and are curious about the other members, engaging in play,” said Dr Charlotte MacDonald, Director of Animals at YWP.

The seven-acre reserve is home to seven lions, whose numbers were boosted by the surprise birth of the cubs in April. Aysa, who arrived at the park with her original three two-year-old cubs Teddi, Emi and Santa last year, unexpectedly fell pregnant.

The new set of cubs were nurtured by Aysa before slowly being brought into close proximity to the other lions, and then to full integration last week.

“We have been very careful to ensure that the cubs would be accepted by the pride and this gradual process has paid dividends,” added Dr MacDonald. “It is heart-warming to see, particularly when you think of the Aysa’s traumatic time in a war zone.”

The 175-acre resort also recently launched an appeal with the Wildlife Foundation charity, which is based at the park, to raise funds for another Ukrainian lion rescue mission for cubs Oleg, Rafael and Shanti.

Dr Charlotte said: “Oleg lives alone in a small space, previously taken in by private owners who fled the Sumy region of Ukraine as the war escalated.

“Siblings Rafael and Shanti were unfortunately found in the Kharkiv region beside their dying mother, having been abandoned in a private menagerie.

“Just as we transformed the lives of Aysa and her first set of traumatised cubs, we want to do more to protect the welfare of these magnificent creatures”, continued Dr Charlotte.

Donations will pay for emergency transport, vet care and rehabilitation.

Visitors can see the lion family located in Lion Country, which reserves span seven-acres and hosts a 360 degree view from the waterfall bridge.

YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience, coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and African Painted Dogs.