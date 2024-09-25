A Doncaster youth cafe has outgrown its premises and is reopening at a new site.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster youth cafe has outgrown its premises and is about to reopen at a new site.

Mexborough Youth Cafe first launched in July this year at Gracie's Cafe on Wath Road.

It has now outgrown Gracie's and is moving into Mexborough Resource Centre, thanks to the generosity of Pete Newman.

Spokesman, and local councillor, Bev Chapman said: “Although we do have a great club at The Base in the Highwoods area, I felt that something was missing this side of the town, since our purpose built Youth Club building is sadly no longer used as a Youth Club.”

The new club welcomes everyone upto the age of 16, entry is free, and there is free juice and a subsidised tuck shop.

The next session is beig held on Monday September 30, 4.30-5.45pm for six to 12-year-olds and 6-7pm for 12 to 16-year-olds.

The centre is situated on Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough.