A Doncaster community cabin to get repairs thanks to builder’s cash

Joanne Griffiths outside the Mexborough community centre

Highwoods Community Base, which run a series of weekly activities for families and young people, received £1,000 from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.

Organisers of the community group have been fundraising for essential building repairs to ensure its premises is weatherproof for the winter season.

Joanne Griffiths, from the community group, said: “Persimmon Homes’ donation is gratefully received and will help ensure we can continue our activities during the winter months.

“From a portable cabin, we offer up to six sessions a week to families and young people in the local area. Our activities include arts and craft sessions through to music and dance classes as well as simply providing a space for the community to gather for games.

“Our cabin has become a social heart of the community but is in desperate need of repairs to ensure it safe and dry for the winter months. This donation will enable us to start our repair work.”

As part of the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, each month the housebuilder identifies two good causes in the region, pledging donations of up to £1,000 to help them develop or maintain their work.

Richard Hosie, managing director for Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, said: “We were very pleased to support the repair project for Highwoods Community Base and would encourage other such worthy groups to apply to our Community Champions scheme so we can continue to support more local good causes.”