A Doncaster branch of Specsavers launch appeal to help Afghan refugees

Members of staff at Specsavers Armthorpe have launched an appeal to help refugees from Afghanistan.

The store has set up a collection point in-store and it is looking for items to support those now settling in the UK, such as clothing, toys and long-life food.

A spokeperson from Specsavers Armthorpe said: ‘My colleagues and I have all been upset by the scenes in Kabul on our TV screens in the last couple of weeks.

‘We’ve all seen the humanitarian crisis that has very quickly developed in Afghanistan, and it has left a lot of people wanting to get out of the country. We hope that by starting this collection, we can do something positive to help those who will now be making a new life for themselves and their families in the UK.’

Donations can be made at the store on Mill Street, and all suitable items will be warmly received.