93-year-old Doncaster resident takes to the skies in a Spitfire for the flight of a lifetime

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:07 BST
Residents at William Bradford Court, a McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development in Bawtry, were left surprised and inspired when one of their own, 93-year-old Bob Coote, embarked on a remarkable journey to Biggin Hill in Kent to fulfil a lifelong dream: flying in a two-seater Spitfire.

A passionate aircraft enthusiast since the days of the Battle of Britain, Bob fondly recalls watching Spitfires return to base at Biggin Hill, performing victory rolls to signal successful missions.

That early fascination led Bob to join the local Air Cadets and later work as an airframe fitter with the 600 City of London Squadron — an experience that forged a lifelong connection with the iconic aircraft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Decades later, that connection came full circle when Bob took a one-hour flight from the Heritage Hangar at Biggin Hill, choosing a route that traced the historic Kentish airfields of the Battle of Britain and included a breathtaking pass over the White Cliffs of Dover.

Bob with ground crew and pilot.placeholder image
Bob with ground crew and pilot.

“I just had to do it,” Bob said. “It was the flight of a lifetime.”

Bob’s adventure was made even more special by a warm welcome from Darren Dray, General Manager at Flyaspitfire.com, who described the visit as “a homecoming of sorts”, given Bob’s past work at Biggin Hill.

Bob didn’t let being partially signed get in his way, as Darren explains: “We aim to be as welcoming and inclusive as possible. The sound and smell of the flight are just as powerful as the view. For many people, those sensations are what truly bring the experience to life.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keen to make the most of his once-in-a-lifetime flight, Bob said: “I badly wanted to do a ‘Victory Roll’ over the airfield but they’re now banned by the London flying control authorities.

Pilot Anne Walker with Bob.placeholder image
Pilot Anne Walker with Bob.

“But I got in a couple of barrel rolls before making for base – and the drinks party with the friends who had cheered me on my way!”

Bob’s story is a welcome reminder that there’s no upper age limit on spirit, adventure, and realising your dreams.

For more information about the flights, see Fly a Spitfire Fly a Spitfire - Two Seat Spitfire Flights

Related topics:ResidentsDoncasterKent

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice