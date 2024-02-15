90 Day Fiancé UK: Doncaster couples in long-distance relationships sought for TV show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Love is in the air at Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland with a new series of the global franchise announced and which follows the lives of couples living in long-distance relationships across international boundaries.
Series four of the programme, one of the top performing shows on discovery+, will drop on the streaming service in the summer of 2025.
CPL Productions, the double BAFTA award winning producers of Married at First Sight are currently casting for the brand new series, which follows couples in long-distance relationships, and are looking for people in Doncaster to take part.
Casting for the new series is underway, and the team are looking for couples who are dating across international borders and looking to combine their lives in the UK.
If you are in a long-distance relationship and are interested in taking part in the series, you can apply for the show here: https://shortaudition.com/90DFUK or email the team at [email protected] for more information.
A spokesman said: “As fans get ready for the exciting launch of 90 Day Fiancé UK Series 3, which drops on discovery+ this summer, 90 Day Fiancé UK Series 4 promises another extraordinary cast of characters, each taking a leap of faith to pursue a relationship where the odds are truly stacked against them.
"Viewers will follow eight Brits and their long-distance lovers as they navigate the complexities of love and commitment over 90 intense days.”