80 kilometres a day cycle challenge in November to raise funds for Mexborough home

The partner of a staff member at a Mexborough home is set to embark on a cycling challenge of 80 kilometres a day throughout the month of November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rob Pemberton will be doing the challenge for MHA Swallow Wood, where his partner Lindsey Bruce works as an administration manager.

The challenge will be a mixture of cycling on a static and road bike, with the 80km mark being dedicated to MHA’s 80-year anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home is hoping to raise the funds for a tiny tablet, which is an interactive device designed specifically for elderly and dementia residents to use for various activities.

Rob and Lindsey.

A JustGiving Page has been set up, where more than £130 has already been raised.

Speaking on the challenge Lindsey said: “Rob has known me for six years and that's when I started working for MHA.

“He has always wanted to do a challenge to support a cause and when I mentioned Swallow Wood and that's how the idea came about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I talk about work a lot and how the amenities fund supports our residents so they can go on trips and activities.

“The tiny tablet will be a great addition to the home and will enable the activity coordinators to access more activities for residents to take part in.

“On some occasions I will be supporting Rob on his journey, more so when we are cycling outdoors

“We are all confident that Rob will complete the challenge and hit the target for the home.