64 residents object to plans to extend quarry on historic site in Doncaster

Residents of a Doncaster town have objected to plans to extend a limestone quarry which lies on a historic site.
By Shannon Mower
Published 11th Oct 2023, 06:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 06:15 BST
Next Tuesday (17 October) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve an extension to Holme Hall Quarry in Stainton.

The application includes plans to extend the quarry by around three hectares as well as a series of developments on the existing site.

Buildings associated with the nearby Peter Wood Farm will be demolished for the extension.

Doncaster Council offices.
Despite the site being in Doncaster’s Green Belt, the council has deemed it to be appropriate development due to the extension having limited impact on the existing area.

Officers also ruled that the need for the limestone obtained on the site outweigh any potential impacts.

64 letters of objection were received against the application.

Reasons included increased congestion, loss of agricultural land and wildlife, noise pollution, dust and vibrations from both lorries and blasts.

Residents also objected to the original application due to the quarry being in an area where a Second World War plane crashed, killing all seven people on board.

Objectors have stated that extending the quarry desecrates the site.

Fragments of Roman pottery were also previously found in the area, however a full excavation took place before the quarry was formed in 2005.

25 however supported the application, due to the need for limestone, additional jobs and job security, and the company’s links to the community.

The applicant has also submitted a second planning application to extend operations on the site until 2035.

