64 residents object to plans to extend quarry on historic site in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next Tuesday (17 October) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve an extension to Holme Hall Quarry in Stainton.

The application includes plans to extend the quarry by around three hectares as well as a series of developments on the existing site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buildings associated with the nearby Peter Wood Farm will be demolished for the extension.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council offices.

Despite the site being in Doncaster’s Green Belt, the council has deemed it to be appropriate development due to the extension having limited impact on the existing area.

Officers also ruled that the need for the limestone obtained on the site outweigh any potential impacts.

64 letters of objection were received against the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reasons included increased congestion, loss of agricultural land and wildlife, noise pollution, dust and vibrations from both lorries and blasts.

Residents also objected to the original application due to the quarry being in an area where a Second World War plane crashed, killing all seven people on board.

Objectors have stated that extending the quarry desecrates the site.

Fragments of Roman pottery were also previously found in the area, however a full excavation took place before the quarry was formed in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 however supported the application, due to the need for limestone, additional jobs and job security, and the company’s links to the community.